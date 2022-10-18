Zelensky: When Russia's capacity for terror is neutralized, it will have no choice but to think of peace

This audio is created with AI assistance

During his nightly address on Oct. 17, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's latest drone attacks are further proof Russia "has no chance on the battlefield and is "trying to cover up its military defeats with terror." Zelensky again appealed to Ukraine's partners to provide additional air defense systems, saying that once "Russian capabilities for terror are neutralized by our joint efforts with our partners, Russia will have no choice but to think about peace."