In his video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky, called on the Ukrainian population to continue all efforts to tire Russia out, politically, economically, and militarily, until it cannot continue waging its war in Ukraine. "Do everything for Ukraine as you have been doing. And even more, because the Russian leadership expects that Ukrainians, Europeans and the whole world will start to feel tired of this war," Zelensky said.