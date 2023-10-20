Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky visits southern oblasts, meets military, local officials

by Dinara Khalilova October 20, 2023 5:57 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with military officials in Kherson, Ukraine, on Oct. 20, 2023. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts and met with the military, local officials, and Ukrainian defenders, the President's Office reported on Oct. 20.

In Kherson, Zelensky discussed the situation on the battlefield with Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala, ​​Commander of the Marines Yurii Sodol and Commander of the Odesa Operational and Strategic Group Andrii Hnatov.

The meeting reportedly focused on the fighting in the Avdiivka and Kupiansk areas, Ukraine's operations in the south, and weaponry supply on the front lines.

Zelensky also visited positions of a border guard unit in Kherson Oblast, discussing service conditions and needs of Ukrainian border guards in frontline regions with Serhii Deineko, the head of Ukraine's State Border Service.

After that, Ukraine's president left for the neighboring Mykolaiv Oblast to discuss the defense and humanitarian situation in the region.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim and Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych briefed Zelensky on the restoration of water and gas supply in liberated settlements and the regional capital, as well as the preparation for the heating season.

Hnatov told the president about the security issues in the Black Sea, threats to shipping posed by Russia's aggression, and protection of Ukraine's port infrastructure.

Zelensky also visited a military hospital in Mykolaiv Oblast, presenting wounded soldiers with state awards and thanking medics for their work.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
