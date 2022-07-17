Zelensky urges to appoint heads of SAPO, NABU

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on July 17 that he instructed the Prime Minister to speed up the setup of the competition to choose the new chief of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).



He also urged to appoint the winner of the competition for the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), the position that has been vacant since the summer of 2020.

The selection and then the appointment of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor have been stalled for months, and many activists believe the process was being sabotaged by the President's Office.

Both appointments, and the unobstructed functioning of these institutions, have been key to Ukraine’s EU obligations.