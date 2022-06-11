Zelensky: Ukraine's military gradually liberating Kherson Oblast, Russia suffers losses.

This audio is created with AI assistance

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian military is gradually liberating the territory of Kherson Oblast. "Today a village of Tavriiske was added to the list of the liberated settlements. There is some progress in Zaporizhzhia region as well." Zelensky also said the Russians have suffered heavy losses since Feb. 24. "Do you remember how Russia hoped to capture the entire Donbas by early May? It is now the 108th day of the war… Donbas is holding on. The losses suffered by the occupiers, including in this area, are extremely significant. In total, the Russian army today has about 32,000 dead souls. For what? What did it give you, Russia?”