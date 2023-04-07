Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Ukraine prepares new sanctions list

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 12:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian authorities are preparing a new “powerful sanctions list of persons who work for (the Russian) aggression," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on April 7.

Earlier on April 1, Zelensky signed two decrees sanctioning over 650 individuals and legal entities “working for Russian aggression,” as well as those connected to the Russian military industry.

In his address, Zelensky talked about the situation on the front-line. Russian forces keep trying to break Ukrainian defense near Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and in the Luhansk oblast, Zelensky said.

Zelensky also signed decrees honoring 771 fighters with state awards. In total, during the full-scale war, more than 43,500 Ukrainian defenders were awarded for their merits, Zelensky said.

On April 7,  Zelensky announced that Ukraine was beginning a new tradition of hosting official iftar meals during Ramadan, Ukrinform reported.

"In Ukraine it is respected everywhere, and even at the front line, even in combat conditions. The Crimean Tatar people respect Ramadan. Respect should always be mutual," he said in his evening address.

"Therefore, starting this year, such a special event of respect will be held annually in Ukraine with the participation of the Head of State."

Zelensky: ‘Russia cannot win in Europe when a Ukrainian and a Pole stand side by side’
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a speech before Poles and Ukrainians at Castle Square in Warsaw on April 5. “It is an honor for me to be here. I speak to you with words of gratitude and strength. Gratitude, because there are no such moments anymore when we would
Kyiv IndependentAnastasiya Gordiychuk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.