Zelensky: Ukraine prepares new sanctions list

Ukrainian authorities are preparing a new “powerful sanctions list of persons who work for (the Russian) aggression," President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his evening address on April 7.

Earlier on April 1, Zelensky signed two decrees sanctioning over 650 individuals and legal entities “working for Russian aggression,” as well as those connected to the Russian military industry.

In his address, Zelensky talked about the situation on the front-line. Russian forces keep trying to break Ukrainian defense near Avdiivka, Bakhmut, and in the Luhansk oblast, Zelensky said.

Zelensky also signed decrees honoring 771 fighters with state awards. In total, during the full-scale war, more than 43,500 Ukrainian defenders were awarded for their merits, Zelensky said.

On April 7, Zelensky announced that Ukraine was beginning a new tradition of hosting official iftar meals during Ramadan, Ukrinform reported.

"In Ukraine it is respected everywhere, and even at the front line, even in combat conditions. The Crimean Tatar people respect Ramadan. Respect should always be mutual," he said in his evening address.

"Therefore, starting this year, such a special event of respect will be held annually in Ukraine with the participation of the Head of State."