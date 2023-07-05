Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: Ukraine is doing everything to ensure 'collective security prevails' at upcoming NATO summit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 5, 2023 8:47 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his nightly address on July 5, 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address on July 5 that Ukraine was working closely with allies ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius and that "collective security prevails."

According to Zelensky, the upcoming summit, which will take place from July 11-12, is a "crucial moment for our common security in Europe."

Ukraine applied to join the military alliance in September 2022, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for a "clear signal" from allies regarding its membership prospects, while also acknowledging that Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine will delay the accession process.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told Lithuanian National Radio and Television on July 5 that although not all of Ukraine's expectations may be fully met at the upcoming summit, the meeting is expected to be productive.

"I have a feeling that we will find wording that will not disappoint Ukrainians and will state more than we are used to saying," Nausėda said.

Since there is no clear end to the war against Ukraine, one alternative being discussed amongst allies is providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

The French Foreign Ministry said in late May that NATO allies were considering an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine.

However, Politico reported on June 8 that Western officials remain divided on the prospect of providing security guarantees for Ukraine, questioning whether it is prudent to do so when Ukraine is still not a member of the military alliance.

Dietzen, Druckman: Vilnius NATO Summit – Accelerating Ukraine’s membership and deterring Moscow and Minsk
This month’s NATO summit takes place at a time of both peril and opportunity for the future of European security. The Wagner Group’s June 24 sprint from Rostov to the gates of Moscow dealt a fresh blow to criticism of NATO’s decision to extend a Membership Action
The Kyiv IndependentMark Dietzen
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.