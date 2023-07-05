Zelensky: Ukraine is doing everything to ensure 'collective security prevails' at upcoming NATO summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said during his nightly address on July 5 that Ukraine was working closely with allies ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius and that "collective security prevails."

According to Zelensky, the upcoming summit, which will take place from July 11-12, is a "crucial moment for our common security in Europe."

Ukraine applied to join the military alliance in September 2022, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly called for a "clear signal" from allies regarding its membership prospects, while also acknowledging that Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine will delay the accession process.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda told Lithuanian National Radio and Television on July 5 that although not all of Ukraine's expectations may be fully met at the upcoming summit, the meeting is expected to be productive.

"I have a feeling that we will find wording that will not disappoint Ukrainians and will state more than we are used to saying," Nausėda said.

Since there is no clear end to the war against Ukraine, one alternative being discussed amongst allies is providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

The French Foreign Ministry said in late May that NATO allies were considering an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine.

However, Politico reported on June 8 that Western officials remain divided on the prospect of providing security guarantees for Ukraine, questioning whether it is prudent to do so when Ukraine is still not a member of the military alliance.