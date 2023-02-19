Zelensky: Ukraine ‘balances situation’ on front line, prepares for military maneuvers in near future

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a meeting with the country’s military leadership on Feb.19 that the Ukrainian military “levels the situation (on the front line), doing everything to prepare actions for the near future."

Besides Bakhmut, which remains a focus of most intense fighting, Zelensky said that the situation remains tense in the Vuhledar direction in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian forces have appealed for more advanced weapons from Kyiv's Western allies to help defend Bakhmut, which Russia's Wagner mercenary group has been attacking lately.

“The situation there is very difficult,” Zeensky said. “We are breaking the invader and inflicting extremely tangible losses on Russia. The more Russia loses there, the faster we can end this war with Ukraine's victory.”