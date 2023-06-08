Zelensky travels to Kherson Oblast amid Kahkovka dam disaster

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Kherson Oblast on the morning of June 8 to coordinate efforts to mitigate the consequences of the Kakhovka dam destruction.

Zelensky has met with regional authorities to discuss the operational situation in Kherson Oblast, the evacuation of civilians, assistance to residents in flooded areas as well as prospects for the region's ecosystem restoration.

"It is important to calculate the losses and allocate funds for compensation to residents affected by the disaster and to develop a program for compensation of losses or relocation of enterprises within Kherson Oblast," Ukraine's president said on Telegram.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam on the Dnipro River on June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

According to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin, 600 square kilometers in the region are under water as of June 8 morning — 68% of the flooded land is on the Russian-occupied east bank of the Dnipro River, and 32% is on the Ukrainian-controlled west bank.

Twenty settlements on the west bank have been flooded, and 2629 homes have been affected, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on the same day.