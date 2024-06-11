Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Zelensky arrives in Germany for recovery conference, talks with Scholz

by Abbey Fenbert June 11, 2024 7:18 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 16, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany June 11 to take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky announced.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, hosted in Berlin, will convene government officials, companies, and organizations to address Ukraine's ongoing reconstruction needs, focusing primarily on energy infrastructure.

"In the face of Russia's air terror, urgent solutions for Ukraine's energy sector will be our top priority," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Scholz will discuss military assistance for Ukraine, expanding air defense capacity, and joint arms production, the president said. Zelensky will also meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Barbel Bas.

During his stay to Germany, Zelensky also plans to visit a military base where Ukrainian servicemembers are training.

Zelensky's visit to Germany comes shortly after Berlin issued a major policy reversal, allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets within Russian territory.

Energy security and EU accession: What this year’s Ukraine recovery conference is all about (INTERVIEW)
Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction are impossible to separate from the country’s EU integration and accession aspirations. If the country wants to enter the EU, it will have to get its rules and regulations in line with the bloc, across every field. Many of these reforms will involve sectors
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
