Zelensky arrives in Germany for recovery conference, talks with Scholz

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Germany June 11 to take part in the Ukraine Recovery Conference and meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelensky announced.

The Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, hosted in Berlin, will convene government officials, companies, and organizations to address Ukraine's ongoing reconstruction needs, focusing primarily on energy infrastructure.

"In the face of Russia's air terror, urgent solutions for Ukraine's energy sector will be our top priority," Zelensky said.

Zelensky and Scholz will discuss military assistance for Ukraine, expanding air defense capacity, and joint arms production, the president said. Zelensky will also meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Barbel Bas.

During his stay to Germany, Zelensky also plans to visit a military base where Ukrainian servicemembers are training.

Zelensky's visit to Germany comes shortly after Berlin issued a major policy reversal, allowing Ukraine to use German weapons to strike targets within Russian territory.