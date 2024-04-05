Zelensky signs sanctions order against several Ukrainian businessmen, dozens of companies

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an order on April 4 to sanction several Ukrainian businessmen and dozens of companies.

One of the sanctioned individuals was Vadym Alperin, an Odesa native known as the "king of smuggling."

Sanctions entail blocking of assets, restrictions on trade operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, a ban on acquiring land plots, and other restrictions.

A total of 86 companies were on the sanctions list, most of which were Ukrainian. Some Russian and Chinese companies were listed as well.

Alperin has had a long history of being suspected of various crimes related to corruption and smuggling. He escaped from a law enforcement operation in 2019, after which Zelensky publicly offered a reward to anyone who assisted in locating him.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) closed criminal proceedings against Alperin in October 2023 after his lawyers argued that the investigation was "allegedly extended by an unauthorized entity."