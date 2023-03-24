Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: 'SBU undergoing fundamental internal transformation'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023 12:33 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) is in the process of undergoing a radical transformation that will allow it to properly protect the country.

"The Security Service of Ukraine is undergoing a fundamental internal transformation. The service fully mobilized for the real protection of the state and is now giving Ukraine such results that each of us can only be proud of," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky fired deputy head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) Oleksandr Yakushev, managers of two departments, and SBU heads in two Ukrainian regions, on March 6. Over the past year, the president's office has ousted several officials, some high-level, for alleged high treason and collaboration with Russian security services.

Cleaning house was largely regarded as the Ukrainian government's attempt to show that it is tackling corruption as the West provides unprecedented amounts of aid to Kyiv.

In his address, Zelensky said that the SBU is currently fighting both external and internal enemies, and is "putting a historical end to any attempts by Russia to manipulate Ukraine through agents."

"Today I thanked all the employees of the SBU and I am sure that the service will give Ukraine even more results in the defense of the state," he said.

Explainer: What’s behind Zelensky’s public ousting of top officials
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.