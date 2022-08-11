Zelensky: Russia must withdraw from nuclear plant to restore Europe's security.

This audio is created with AI assistance

"Russia has hit a new low in the global history of terrorism," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to the nation. "Nobody else has used a nuclear power plant so brazenly to threaten the whole world and demand some conditions." He said that Europe's nuclear security can only be restored if Russia withdraws from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Russian-occupied Enerhodar. "This is a global interest, not just a need for Ukraine,” Zelensky said. Russia has effectively used the nuclear plant as a shield and a tool of blackmail, constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from the plant's territory.