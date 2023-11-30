Zelensky: No Peace summit until 2024

This audio is created with AI assistance

During a call with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that there would be no Peace Formula Summit until early 2024, the President's office wrote in the readout of the conversation on Nov. 30.

"The President announced that Ukraine plans to hold the next meeting of advisers on national security and foreign policy at the beginning of 2024 for the further implementation of the Ukrainian Formula of Peace."

Ukraine originally aimed to host a summit of global leaders this year to build support for a 10-point peace plan drafted by President Zelensky.

The 10-point peace plan calls for an end to ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

In the lead-up to the Summit, three preparatory meetings have been held in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and, most recently, in Malta.

President Zelensky originally presented the peace plan back in November 2022.