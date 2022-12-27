Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Zelensky: ‘Next year is crucial for Ukraine’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2022 1:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 27 that the next year is crucial for Ukraine, and the country continues to prepare its defense and security forces amid Russia’s continuing aggression.

“We listened to the commanders and decided on steps for the near future. We understand the risks in the winter, we understand what we have to do in the spring, and therefore we understand what results in the entire defense and security sector must demonstrate,” he said, adding that he discussed the ammunition supply and military equipment repair with the military chiefs separately.

Zelensky also said that this week would be necessary for the country from a political point of view and once again stated that Ukraine’s goals are the liberation of all territory.

“Soon, I will present my view on the implementation of these tasks in the annual Message to the Verkhovna Rada on the external and internal situation of Ukraine,” Zelensky announced.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.