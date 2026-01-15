Zelensky meets Ukraine's ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi, prominent volunteers as part of 'new policy'

In an unexpected move, President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with several popular public figures in recent days, with the latest being Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. and former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"I thanked (Zaluzhnyi) for his work as part of Ukraine's team," the president said on Jan. 15. "We discussed the diplomatic tasks that are relevant now and could strengthen all of us — Ukraine, our resilience."

A source in the President's Office told the Kyiv Independent that Zaluzhnyi visited Kyiv as part of a work-related trip.

Zaluzhnyi, who was dismissed from the army in 2024 amid rising tensions between him and Zelensky, is widely regarded as a potential frontrunner in future presidential elections.

Even after being sent away as an ambassador, Zaluzhnyi remained popular with both the military and the broader population due to his role in leading the country's resistance against Russia in the early stages of the full-scale war.

According to the Socis survey published in late December, Zelensky would receive 22% of the popular vote in the first round, narrowly ahead of Zaluzhnyi's 21%. In a hypothetical runoff between the two, Zaluzhnyi would secure a decisive victory, winning 64% of the vote compared to Zelensky's 36%, according to the poll.



Zaluzhnyi, however, previously denied running a political campaign and voiced opposition to holding elections as long as the war continues.

"Also (he wants) to demonstrate that there are no problems, no confrontation," political expert Ihor Reiterovych told the Kyiv Independent.

Earlier this week, Zelensky also had meetings with prominent volunteers Serhiy Prytula and Serhiy Sternenko. He discussed with both the support for volunteers and the military.

Longtime TV presenter and comedian Prytula entered politics in 2019, briefly joining the newly created Holos party. He also ran in the Kyiv mayoral elections, taking third place. Following the start of the all-out war, Prytula devoted himself to volunteering and raising funds for the military.

Sternenko, a prominent Kyiv-based activist, is also known for helping the military. Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he has played a key role in popularizing first-person-view (FPV) drones, raising funds to supply them and other equipment to the front lines.

At times, Sternenko criticized political and military leadership over their approach to the country's defense. Recently, he spoke out against the resignation of Security Service Head Vasyl Maliuk, calling his removal a "mistake."

"It is important to have as much real information as possible from all levels," Zelensky said on social media after his meeting with Sternenko.

A source in the President's Office described Zelensky's recent meetings as part of a "new policy of openness and engagement." They added that more meetings are expected in the near future.

Amid a recent major government reshuffle, Zelensky also met with former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, calling him "part of Ukraine's team" and making clear they would continue to work together. Whether Kuleba will receive a new government appointment remains an open question.

Kuleba, one of the most prominent ministers in the government, was removed from his post in 2024, as then President's Office Head Andriy Yermak expanded his influence on foreign policy, effectively assuming the role of Ukraine's lead diplomat.

Reiterovych sees Zelensky's shift in communication as part of a "new image" for both him and the President's Office, which followed Yermak's dismissal.

"On the one hand, it seems to me that Zelensky has chosen this tactic now to strengthen his power structure as much as possible. On the other hand, he is trying to show some unity with representatives of different political forces, the public sector, and civil society," the expert said.

"This (Zelensky's) message — 'We are the Ukraine team' — seems to me not just a slogan, but rather a political strategy. It's an attempt to tie these people to himself, to send certain messages to their target audience or even their electorate."