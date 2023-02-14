Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
Zelensky meets with Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 6:42 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly in Kyiv on Feb. 14, the president's website wrote. They discussed their views on further cooperation between both countries in the fields of security and defense.

Zelensky informed Joly about measures to implement a peace plan and expressed hope for Canada's support, including holding a global peace summit. They also discussed the reconstruction of liberated regions, demining territories, and prosecuting Russian war criminals.

Zelensky also conveyed his gratitude to Joly for Canada's ongoing support of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"I highly appreciate the warm attitude of your society towards Ukrainians, including our people who sought refuge in Canada," Zelensky said at the meeting.

"You help us not only on the battlefield, but also financially, in the energy sector. I also want to make note of the political support of Ukraine, in particular at the United Nations."  He also noted Canada's decision to supply Ukraine with four Leopard 2 tanks.

Canada's Defense Minister Anita Anand shared an image on Feb. 6 of the first tank arriving in Poland, where Ukrainian troops have already begun training on the German-made vehicle.

