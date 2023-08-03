Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky visits Zakarpattia, holds talks on security and meets with Hungarian community

by Abbey Fenbert August 3, 2023 3:35 AM 2 min read
President Zelensky meets with soldiers of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade during visit to Berehove in Zakarpattia Oblast. (Photo via President's Office.)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on the security and economic issues facing Zakarpattia Oblast during his visit to the region on Aug. 2, he announced on social media.

"Zakarpattia will be one of the drivers of economic and social growth," Zelensky said.

The meeting addressed the oblast's "strategic border issues" and "facilities for the rehabilitation of our soldiers." Economic concerns were also discussed, namely "business relocation and job creation."

Zelensky also visited the city of Berehove, where he had the opportunity to meet with the Hungarian community and hand out honors to soldiers. According to President Zelensky, this was the first such meeting with representatives from Ukraine's Hungarian community.

"We are all citizens of Ukraine: ethnic Hungarians, ethnic Ukrainians, and all our other national communities," Zelensky said.

Zakarpattia Oblast borders Hungary, and hosts a significant Hungarian minority. Roughly half the population of Berehove is Hungarian.

The president thanked the Hungarian community specifically for their contributions to Ukrainian defense.

"We have just started our dialogue," he said.

Earlier in the visit, Zelensky addressed the heads of diplomatic missions, announcing the beginning of training for F-16 pilots and growing support for the G7 joint declaration on security for Ukraine.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
