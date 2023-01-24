Zelensky fires influential President's Office Deputy Head.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, on Jan. 23.

Tymoshenko was among the most influential officials in the country and the unofficial head of regional policy in Zelensky's office.

Appointed as deputy head of Zelensky's office in May 2019, after Zelensky took office, Tymoshenko had been entangled in several scandals.

Among the recent scandals, Bihus.info investigative journalism project alleged that Tymoshenko was using for his own purposes a Chevrolet Tahoe donated for evacuating civilians from combat zones.