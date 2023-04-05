Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: Situation in Bakhmut remains 'complicated'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023
President Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip to Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts in eastern Ukraine in late March 2023. (Photo: President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The situation in Bakhmut remains "complicated" and is subject to change on a daily basis, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference in Warsaw on April 5.

The battle for Bakhmut, a city in Donetsk Oblast, has been raging for the past eight months. The Russian military is attempting to tighten its grip over the entirety of the Donbas region, which includes both Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Both Ukrainian and Russian forces have suffered heavy losses on the battlefield but Bakhmut remains in Ukrainian control, despite weeks of speculation that it was on the verge of falling.

While discussing the situation in Bakhmut during the press conference, Zelensky acknowledged the main thing for both him and Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, was to not lose too many personnel.

"If even heavier fighting arises, and there is a danger of losing personnel due to encirclement, the general will make corresponding correct decisions on the spot," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized that the sooner Ukraine receives the promised ammunition from its allies, the more effectively the Ukrainian military can defend not only Bakhmut but also the entire front line.

5:56 PM

