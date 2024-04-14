Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. support, Military aid, Donetsk, War
Edit post

Zelensky: Russia continues to have access to missile, drone components

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 14, 2024 10:58 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the 'Ukraine. Year 2024' forum on Feb. 25, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Military aid for Ukraine is limited, while Russia continues to have access to "critical components needed to produce missiles and drones," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on April 14.

"Each missile targeting Ukraine contains at least dozens of components – electronics, chips – supplied by companies from other countries and imported through the territory of Russia's neighbors," Zelensky said.

"All of this must and can be stopped, including the tolerance of terror, the ability of terrorists to seek allies around the world, and Russian terror itself, in all its manifestations," he said.

Zelensky added that the fact that "sanctions against Russia are still being circumvented" and that Ukraine has been waiting for the U.S. military aid for months "shows that the terrorists' confidence has been on the rise for months as well."

"We cannot waste any more time," he said.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed due to border security disagreements. Some Republicans in the House have refused to support the aid package in principle, advocating against aid for Kyiv.

Ukraine is facing an ongoing ammunition shortage in the absence of further support.

In the same address, Zelensky also said that the current situation on the front line in Ukraine is increasingly difficult, especially in the direction of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Russian military leadership set a goal to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, just west of the Russian-occupied Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, by May 9.

On May 9, Russia celebrates Victory Day, a heavily militarized holiday marking the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Russian troops are concentrating their efforts to break through west of occupied Bakhmut, Syrskyi said. He explained that they are trying to reach the Siversky Donets canal, an artificial waterway south of the river it’s named after, and seize Chasiv Yar – to advance further toward Kramatorsk agglomeration.

"The enemy's plans are being hampered by the heroic defense of our brigades, who have literally dug themselves into the ground, holding off the enemy's daily attacks," Syrskyi said.

"I thank every brigade, every soldier, and every commander who are doing everything to defend our positions and who are destroying the occupier," said Zelensky.  

Zelensky: Ukraine will lose war if US Congress fails to deliver aid funding
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 7 that Ukraine will lose the war against Russia if the U.S. Congress fails to approve military aid to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:28 PM

FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.