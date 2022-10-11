Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky asks for international observers on Belarus border, offers 'peace formula'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2022 7:41 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky talks to G7 leaders during an Oct. 11 extraordinary G7 summit led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine does not plan military actions against Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an extraordinary G7 summit led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"To completely remove this provocation, to remove these narratives by (Belarus dictator Alexander) Lukashenko, to remove even the assumption of any alleged threat from us, we offer our solution," said Zelensky.

"A mission of international observers may be stationed on the border of Ukraine and Belarus to monitor the security situation," Zelensky said during a conference gathered as a response to Russia's widespread bombardment of Ukraine on Oct. 10.

Zelensky said that Ukrainian authorities have a "peace formula" that includes an air shield, territorial integrity protection, punishment of Russia, and a "Kyiv Security Compact project," which the president didn't describe in detail.

"Russia must be completely isolated and punished. Punished both politically and in terms of sanctions," Zelensky added.

Russia lashed out on Oct. 10, striking many Ukrainian cities with 84 missiles and 24 exploding drones.

The places they hit were all civilian — multiple power plants and a children's playground in the center of Kyiv. Most strikes seemed to be timed to the Monday morning rush hour as if trying to kill as many commuters as possible.

"The invaders can't stand against us on the battlefield and thus resort to this terror," President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on the evening after the bombardment.

What’s behind Russia’s unusually big missile attack on Ukraine?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
