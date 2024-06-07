Skip to content
German media: Zelensky to visit Berlin next week, speak in Bundestag

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 7, 2024 9:00 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 16, 2024. (Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Berlin on June 11, where he is expected to speak in the Bundestag for the first time in person, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on June 7, citing its sources.

While Zelensky has previously spoken in the Bundestag via video connection, this would be the first time he would speak to the German parliament in person and would require MPs meeting for a special session, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Zelensky's visit comes after Berlin recently issued a major U-turn, announcing that it was no longer against Ukraine using German and other Western-supplied weapons to strike Russian territory.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had long opposed lifting the ban on Ukraine using Western-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia, citing concerns that the move would escalate the war.

Scholz told the Antenne Bayern radio station on June 3 that Ukraine's use of German and other Western-supplied weapons to strike targets in Russia will not "contribute to escalation."

June 11 is also the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference, hosted in Berlin.

The event, which aims to mobilize international support for Ukraine's economic stabilization and war recovery, was held in 2023 in London. Zelensky gave a speech at the event in London via video connection.

Zelensky traveled to France on June 6 for the commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, following a visit to Qatar earlier in the week.

After Berlin, Zelensky's next international visit is expected to be to Italy for the Group of Seven (G7) summit on June 13, where he will likely call on Western partners to seize Russian assets to help fund Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
