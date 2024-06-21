Zelensky appoints new State Security Administration head.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as the new head of Ukraine's State Security Administration (UDO), the Presidential Office announced on June 21.

The UDO's main tasks include ensuring the security of the president of Ukraine and high-ranking officials of the state, as well as the protection of administrative buildings and objects of state authorities of Ukraine.

Serhii Rud, Morozov's predecessor in office, was dismissed on May 9, shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have uncovered a network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelensky and other high-ranking officials in Ukraine.

Two colonels of the UDO accused of leaking classified information to Russia were reportedly detained.

The FSB network aimed to find perpetrators among the military close to Zelensky's security, "who could take the head of state hostage and then kill him."

Just a few weeks before, SBU officials and Polish law enforcement worked to detain a Polish citizen who allegedly offered to Russia to assassinate Zelensky.

In late November, Zelensky said in an interview with The Sun that he had survived at least five assassination attempts since the start of Russia's full-scale war.