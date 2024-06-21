Skip to content
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Security, Ukraine, Politics, Presidential Office
Zelensky appoints new State Security Administration head

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 2:12 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksii Morozov as the new head of Ukraine's State Security Administration (UDO), the Presidential Office announced on June 21.

The UDO's main tasks include ensuring the security of the president of Ukraine and high-ranking officials of the state, as well as the protection of administrative buildings and objects of state authorities of Ukraine.

Serhii Rud, Morozov's predecessor in office, was dismissed on May 9, shortly after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have uncovered a network of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) agents who were plotting to assassinate Zelensky and other high-ranking officials in Ukraine.

Two colonels of the UDO accused of leaking classified information to Russia were reportedly detained.

The FSB network aimed to find perpetrators among the military close to Zelensky's security, "who could take the head of state hostage and then kill him."

Just a few weeks before, SBU officials and Polish law enforcement worked to detain a Polish citizen who allegedly offered to Russia to assassinate Zelensky.

In late November, Zelensky said in an interview with The Sun that he had survived at least five assassination attempts since the start of Russia's full-scale war.

Zelensky appoints new Special Operations Forces head
President Volodymyr Zelensky has replaced Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk as the commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces. Brigadier General Oleksandr Trepak is Lupanchuk’s replacement.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

