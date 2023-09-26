Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky appoints Andriy Shevchenko as adviser

by Elsa Court September 26, 2023 11:51 PM 1 min read
Andriy Shevchenko looks on prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Italy and Ukraine at Stadio San Siro on Sept. 12, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Andriy Shevchenko, an ex-professional footballer and manager, as an external advisor, according to a presidential decree published on Sept. 26.

The decree gave no further details about Shevchenko's new role.

During his football career, Shevchenko played for Dynamo Kyiv, A.C. Milan, and Chelsea. He's won the UEFA Champions League with A.C. Milan in 2003, and was awarded the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious individual football award, in 2004.

He's considered one of the best Ukrainian football players of all time.

Shevchenko also coached Ukraine's national football team from 2016 to 2021, and the Italian club Genoa in the 2021-22 season.

Under Shevchenko's leadership Ukraine's national football team reached the quarter-finals at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, its best result to date.

In May 2022, Shevchenko became an ambassador for Ukraine's UNITED24 fundraising platform.  

Author: Elsa Court
