Zelensky addresses US Congress: 'Right now, the destiny of our country is being decided'

by Asami Terajima March 16, 2022 3:46 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky gives a virtual address to the joint session of the U.S. Congress on March 16.
In his virtual address on March 16, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his plea for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect the lives of Ukrainian people during "the darkest time" for his country.

"If this is too much to ask, we offer an alternative," Zelensky said, asking Washington to provide the fighter jets to Ukraine.

Zelensky called on the U.S. to do more, starting from imposing new sanctions to making sure that Russia doesn't receive "a single penny (from American companies) that they use to destroy the people of Ukraine."

Zelensky emphasized that all ports in the U.S. should be closed for Russian goods.

"Peace is more important than income," Zelensky said.

After showing a graphic video montage of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, Zelensky ended the speech with a few remarks made in English.

"Today the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine. We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future. That’s why today the American people are helping not just Ukraine, but the world to keep the planet alive, to keep justice in history."

At the end, Zelensky addressed U.S. President Joseph Biden.

"As the leader of my nation I’m addressing President Biden. You’re the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Thank you. Slava Ukrayini."

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
