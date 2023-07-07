Zaluzhnyi visits troops of Khortytsia, Tavria groups

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala made a visit to the troops of Khortytsia and Tavria groups, Zaluzhnyi announced on social media on July 7.

"I worked with the Chief of the General Staff Serhii Shaptala in the operational and strategic groups of the Khortytsia and Tavria troops. Thank you to everyone who defends our land," Ukraine's top general said.

"Everything is normal, everything will be well, everything is going according to plan, guys - well done. We will win."

While the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group under Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi leads Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, the Khortytsia group under Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi fights, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, in the "hottest" parts of the front, namely in Donetsk Oblast.