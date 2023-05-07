Zaluzhnyi meets German general, expresses hope for fighter aircraft

This audio is created with AI assistance



Ukraine's most senior commander, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, met his visiting German counterpart, Carsten Breuer in the past week, briefing him on Ukraine's military situation.

Breuer became the new chief of the German armed forces in March. His predecessor Eberhard Zorn had attracted criticism after he told the media that Ukraine would not be able to counter attacks by Russian forces.

In a May 7 Telegram post, Zaluzhnyi said he expressed hope that Ukraine's Western allies were moving closer to authorizing the provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

Zaluzhnyi also thanked Germany for the weapons it already gave, including air defense guns and missile systems.

Ukraine's Western supporters have so far balked at providing NATO fighter aircraft like the F-16 to Ukraine.

Kyiv repeatedly says that it needs the planes to defend against airstrikes and missile barrages and support the counteroffensive against Russia's considerable air force.