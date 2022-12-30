Xi says Beijing ready to ‘increase political cooperation’ with Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 30, Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed stepping up political cooperation between Russia and China.

“Against the background of a difficult international situation, China is ready to increase political cooperation with Russia and to be global partners,” Xi said, as reported by Russian state media.

Putin added that the relationship between the two countries is “the best in history” and can “withstand all tests,” adding that he had invited Xi to Moscow in the spring of next year.

Putin claimed that the two leaders “share the same views on the causes, course, and logic of the ongoing transformation of the global geopolitical landscape,” noting the alleged presence of “unprecedented pressure and provocations from the West.”

On Dec. 22, Russian and Chinese naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries.

On Dec. 21, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev traveled to China for an unannounced meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The trip occurred the same day that President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Medvedev and Xi reportedly discussed the “no limits” strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, as well as Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, although Medvedev did not provide further details.

In an address on Dec. 25, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended Beijing’s stance regarding Russia’s full-scale war and indicated that it would strengthen its ties with Moscow in the upcoming year. He said China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Moscow.

Regarding Russia’s full-scale war, which he referred to as the “Ukraine crisis,” he said: “We have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation.”