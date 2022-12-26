Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Monday, December 26, 2022

China strengthens ties with Russia, defends war stance

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 8:54 pm
In an address on Dec. 25, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended Beijing’s stance regarding Russia’s full-scale war and indicated that it would strengthen its ties with Moscow in the upcoming year.

He said Beijing will “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Moscow, adding that bilateral trade between China and Russia is quickly nearly its $200 billion target.

Regarding Russia's full-scale war, which he referred to as the "Ukraine crisis," he said: "We have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation."

On Dec. 22, Russian and Chinese naval forces engaged in joint military drills in the East China Sea, the latest in a series of exercises that showcase the deepening defense ties between the two countries, Associated Press reported.

On Dec. 21, Russia’s Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, traveled to China for an unannounced meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to Reuters, they discussed the “no limits” strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing, as well as Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

Medvedev’s trip occurred as President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

