WSJ: US to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. is preparing to strengthen sanctions to narrow Russia's ability to bypass the existing restrictions. Among the possible measures, the Wall Street Journal lists the imposition of sanctions on foreign banks and cryptocurrency trading platforms through which Russia gets access to international currencies, confiscation of bank accounts and corporate assets belonging to blacklisted oligarchs, as well as punishment of foreign companies that continue to export prohibited goods to Russia.