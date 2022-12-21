Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

World Bank approves $610 million package to address Ukraine's urgent needs

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 21, 2022 3:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The World Bank Group announced on Dec. 20 a new financing package that includes projects to boost relief and recovery efforts for Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion. The World Bank will provide additional financing of $500 million through an IBRD loan supported by a guarantee from the U.K. for the same amount and mobilized under the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project.

The additional $500 million in IBRD lending is amined at helping Ukraine's government with expenditures related to child and family benefits, salaries of public employees, and utility payments.

The World Bank will also support Ukraine with a new project to restore and improve access to health care and address new and urgent needs for health services due to the war.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.