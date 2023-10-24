Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ministry: Winter sowing completed in 4 Ukrainian regions, 4.95 million hectares planted

by Dominic Culverwell October 24, 2023 11:56 PM 1 min read
A tractor pulls a seed drill during the sowing of the winter wheat crop at a farm in Flora village, Odesa Oblast, on Sept. 28, 2022. (Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian farmers in four oblasts have completed sowing winter crops, with 4.95 million hectares planted in total, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Oct. 24.

Agricultural workers in Volyn, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava oblasts finished the sowing season while winter rape sowing has concluded across all regions.

The sowing area consists of 3.5 million hectares of wheat, 1.1 million hectares of rape, 322,000 hectares of barley, and 71,000 hectares of rye.

Wheat, millet, and rye are still being planted in the rest of Ukraine.

During the week, farmers seeded 506,000 hectares of agricultural products.

Last week, lawmaker Dmytro Solomchuk said the volume of winter crops is expected to drop by 20% compared to last year as farmers lack financial resources.

He noted that the decrease in winter crops will result in less bread produced next season and stressed that farmers need urgent solutions.

Ukraine will harvest 79.1 million metric tons of grain and oilseed this year and hopes to export 50 million tons in the 2023/2024 marketing season, the Agriculture Ministry predicted.

Minister: 700,000 metric tons of grain exported via Ukrainian Black Sea corridor
Ukraine’s temporary corridor through the Black Sea has managed to transport nearly 700,000 metric tons of grain, Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi announced during a meeting of the EU Council in Luxembourg, UkrAgroConsult reported on Oct. 24.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Dominic Culverwell
