Ministry: Winter sowing completed in 4 Ukrainian regions, 4.95 million hectares planted

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian farmers in four oblasts have completed sowing winter crops, with 4.95 million hectares planted in total, the Agriculture Ministry reported on Oct. 24.



Agricultural workers in Volyn, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, and Poltava oblasts finished the sowing season while winter rape sowing has concluded across all regions.



The sowing area consists of 3.5 million hectares of wheat, 1.1 million hectares of rape, 322,000 hectares of barley, and 71,000 hectares of rye.



Wheat, millet, and rye are still being planted in the rest of Ukraine.



During the week, farmers seeded 506,000 hectares of agricultural products.

Subscribe to the Newsletter Ukraine Business Roundup



Last week, lawmaker Dmytro Solomchuk said the volume of winter crops is expected to drop by 20% compared to last year as farmers lack financial resources.



He noted that the decrease in winter crops will result in less bread produced next season and stressed that farmers need urgent solutions.



Ukraine will harvest 79.1 million metric tons of grain and oilseed this year and hopes to export 50 million tons in the 2023/2024 marketing season, the Agriculture Ministry predicted.