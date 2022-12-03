Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
White House: Biden has no intentions to talk to Putin for now

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 5:16 AM 1 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden is not planning to speak to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine war as Putin has shown no inclination for dialogue, the White House said on Dec. 2.

"We're just not at a point now where talks seem to be a fruitful avenue to approach right now," national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

"He's got no intentions to talk to Mr. Putin right now. And as he also said, Putin has shown absolutely no inclination to be interested in dialogue of any kind. In fact, quite the contrary," he said.

Earlier on Dec. 1, during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, Biden said he was ready to talk to Putin "if, in fact, there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war," adding that Putin hadn't done that yet.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
