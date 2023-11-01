Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Western and central Ukraine targeted by Russian drones

by Lance Luo November 1, 2023 5:40 AM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed drone downed by Ukrainian forces. (Photo by Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia unleashed a fresh barrage of drones targeting several regions in western and central Ukraine early on Nov. 1, local media reported.

Air defense sirens sounded for hours in the Lviv, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts as local officials instructed residents to seek shelter.

Serhii Tyurin, head of Khmelnytskyi's regional military administration, assured residents that air defenses were in operation.

Air alert sirens were also heard in Kyiv and Cherkassy Oblasts while explosions were also reported in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine.

Yesterday evening, local media said Ukrainian forces downed two drones in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: All 59 killed in Hroza missile attack were civilians, UN reports
Key developments on Oct. 31: * Explosion reported at Russian military factory 2,000 kilometers west of Ukraine * Russian attacks kill 2, injure 25 in Ukraine * UN report: All 59 killed in Hroza missile attack were civilians * Border Guards: Russia appears to have withdrawn most troops from Bela…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.