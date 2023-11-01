Western and central Ukraine targeted by Russian drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia unleashed a fresh barrage of drones targeting several regions in western and central Ukraine early on Nov. 1, local media reported.



Air defense sirens sounded for hours in the Lviv, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi Oblasts as local officials instructed residents to seek shelter.



Serhii Tyurin, head of Khmelnytskyi's regional military administration, assured residents that air defenses were in operation.



Air alert sirens were also heard in Kyiv and Cherkassy Oblasts while explosions were also reported in Poltava Oblast in central Ukraine.

Yesterday evening, local media said Ukrainian forces downed two drones in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

