Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Culture, Stop-Zemlia, Winter Mass, Stoned Jesus, Weekend in Kyiv
Edit post

Weekend in Kyiv – Jan. 28-30

by Artur Korniienko January 27, 2022 4:01 PM 2 min read
A still from "Stop-Zemlia" Ukrainian teenage drama that is screened with English subtitles at Zhovten and Kino42 cinemas in Kyiv until Feb. 2, 2022. (Arthouse Traffic)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. All listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

  • A portrait of the generation Z, yet timeless in its empathy for the teenage experience, "Stop-Zemlia" runs with English subtitles at Zhovten and Kino42. Our pick among Ukraine's best movies of 2021, it’s also now available to stream in the U.S. Award-winning musical drama "Annette" and visceral thriller "Surge" are still playing at Zhovten in English.

    'Stop-Zemlia’ (drama, romance in Ukrainian with English subtitles). Zhovten (26 Kostiantynivska St.), Kino42 (11 Kostiantynivska St.) Jan. 28 - Feb. 2. Hr 75-130.
  • The shepherds of the Ukrainian alternative scene Stoned Jesus will gather another Winter Mass festival to revisit their iconic "Seven Thunders Roar" album. The band Ooze will also play stoner rock, along with other debutants – grunge trio Omana and the experimental Vykroutas. The psychedelic Shiva the Destructor and garage rock Esquizet are also coming back.

    Winter Mass festival (alternative). Bel Etage Music Hall (16A Shota Rustaveli St.) Jan. 29, 5 p.m. Hr 380-770.
  • The Maidan Museum offers a free tour on Jan. 29 on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of EuroMaidan Revolution, a popular uprising that drove the Kremlin-backed President Viktor Yanukovych from power in 2014. The museum's newest exhibit is about the Art Barbakan group that emerged during the protest. One of its members, illustrator and comics artist Sasha Komyakhov, will give a talk in Ukrainian at 4 p.m. The tour is available in English upon request during required registration.

    Free tour of the Maidan Museum (16 Lypska St.) Jan. 29. 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
  • As its name suggests, the party by Pornceptual at the untitled nightclub at 41 Kyrylivksa St. (spelled as "∄") is not for everyone. But it’s a rare chance to experience a sexually positive event organized by the Berlin-based queer promo collective famed for its inclusiveness. Top DJs like Stingray, Dr. Rubinstein and Curses will provide the music.

    Pornceptual X ∄ (41 Kyrylivska St.) Jan. 29. 23:59. Hr 700
Artur Korniienko
Artur Korniienko
Reporter
Artur Korniienko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent, currently on a leave to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He previously reported on Ukrainian literature, art, music, film and social issues for the Kyiv Post, including the controversial Babyn Yar memorial and other development projects opposed by the community. In 2021, he ran a podcast about Ukrainian migrant workers for RFE/RL on the Vaclav Havel Fellowship in Prague. With a Master's in Journalism from the Ukrainian Catholic University, Korniienko had also worked as a freelance journalist and a TV correspondent.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.