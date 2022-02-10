Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Weekend in Kyiv – Feb. 11-13

by Artur Korniienko February 10, 2022 4:41 PM 1 min read
Kryhitka pop-rock band will perform at the Bel Etage Music Hall in Kyiv on Feb. 13, 2022. (Kirai Gigs / Kryhitka - Facebook)
Our picks of the best art, music, film and more in the capital. Listed venues require one of the following: certificate of vaccination, negative PCR or antigen test, or proof of recovery from Covid-19.

  • Kryhitka will once again touch hearts on the eve of Lovers’ Day at the Bel Etage Music Hall. After a five-year hiatus, the Ukrainian pop-rock band released two singles during the lockdown, and fans expect more new music at the show. The same night, Ukrainian musicians will perform Jazz Love Songs at the Zhovtnevyi Palace.

    Kryhitka. Megalyubov (pop-rock, indie). Bel Etage Music Hall (16A Shota Rustaveli St.) Feb. 13. 8 p.m. Hr 550
  • The Hippie Love party at the Closer nightclub will set the right mood on Feb. 12 for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. French DJ Dyed Soundorom and German DJ Edward will make sure of that.

    Hippie Love (electronic music). Closer (31 Nyzhnoiurkivska St.) Feb. 12. 11:59 p.m. Hr 760
  • The chaos of Kyiv streets in disrepair is brought to conceptual order in sculpture and drawings by young artist Oleksiy Polovets. Saturday is the last day to see his "Pothole" exhibition at the Ya Gallery.

    Oleksiy Polovets. Pothole. Ya Gallery (49B Khoryva St.) Feb. 11-12. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free
  • Vintage clothes, perfumes, jewelry, and decor – the romantic edition of the curated Kyivness market will surely have something for your valentine on Feb. 12-13. The event seems to have found a permanent home at the Chocolate House estate.

    Kyivness (curated vintage and local brands market). Chocolate House (17/2 Shovkovychna St.) Feb. 12-13. 12-8 p.m. Hr 200.
Artur Korniienko
Artur Korniienko
Reporter
Artur Korniienko is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent, currently on a leave to serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He previously reported on Ukrainian literature, art, music, film and social issues for the Kyiv Post, including the controversial Babyn Yar memorial and other development projects opposed by the community. In 2021, he ran a podcast about Ukrainian migrant workers for RFE/RL on the Vaclav Havel Fellowship in Prague. With a Master's in Journalism from the Ukrainian Catholic University, Korniienko had also worked as a freelance journalist and a TV correspondent.Read more
8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
6:02 PM

Media: Medvedchuk's pro-Russian movement opens branch in Serbia.

The Serbian branch of exiled Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk's organization is headed by Dragan Stanojevic, a Serbian politician and public figure known for his pro-Russian, anti-Ukrainian views. Stanojevic was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2021 and banned from entering the country.
