Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Watchdog: Russia transfers personnel, military equipment closer to Belarusian border with Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 20, 2022 7:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is moving its troops and military equipment from Belarusian training grounds in the northern and central parts of the country to the south, closer to Belarus’ border with Ukraine, Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported on Dec. 20.

The group noted that the number of troops and equipment is “small and definitely not enough for any offensive action.”

Belarusian Hajun suggested that the equipment and troops may be transferred to take part in the next round of joint exercises between Russian and Belarusian forces near the Ukrainian border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Belarusian dictator Alexander in Minsk on Dec. 10 amid a growing number of reports that Russia is stepping up its deployment of military vehicles.

Belarusian Hajun said on Dec. 18 that Russia transferred at least 50 Ural military trucks to Belarus.

Russia has also reportedly deployed additional military aircraft to Belarus, including those capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the defense of borders with Belarus remained among Ukraine’s top priorities.

Since the launch of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, Belarus has participated in Russia’s aggression by letting Russian troops use its territory to attack Ukraine. However, Belarusian troops have not been sent to Ukraine yet.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.