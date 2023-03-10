Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Von der Leyen and Zelensky discuss Russian missile attacks, anti-corruption reforms

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2023 6:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen and President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke over the phone and discussed Russia's mass missile attacks overnight on March 9 and anti-corruption efforts in Ukraine.

Russia launched a mass attack across Ukraine in the early morning hours of March 9, targeting numerous energy infrastructure sites and killing at least six people.

"Spoke today with (Zelensky) following the indiscriminate missile attacks on Ukraine last night. Russia’s deliberate targeting of civilians and the energy grid is a war crime. It strengthens our common resolve to continue progress in Ukraine’s reform efforts on their (European) path," she wrote on Twitter.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said that during their conversation Von der Leyen had "positively assessed" Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts, particularly the adoption of the anti-corruption strategy and the appointment of a new director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

"This is important in the context of our further movement in European integration before the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union," Zelensky said.

Semen Kryvonos was appointed as the new head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau by the Cabinet of Ministers on March 6.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.