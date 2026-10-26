Volunteer urges residents to leave Oleshky in evacuation, as town may face greater destruction

The Russian-occupied town of Oleshky may face even greater destruction after civilians leave as part of a recent U.S.-negotiated ceasefire, evacuation volunteer Kseniia Arkhipova told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 26.

"When television channels around the world show that dozens of buses full of people have left Oleshky, when it is reported that the evacuation has taken place and the town is practically deserted, we are very much afraid that, after that, Oleshky will simply be wiped off the face of the earth," Arkhipova said.

"Those who remain may find themselves in even more dreadful conditions," she added.

Her warning comes after U.S. first lady Melania Trump mediated a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in and around Oleshky to allow the safe evacuation of civilians and delivery of humanitarian aid. The ceasefire is scheduled to begin on 3:00 a.m. on October 27th, Kyiv time, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

Both Russia and Ukraine agreed to a local ceasefire during the evacuation, but the exact evacuation routes remain unclear, and the sides are still working on the arrangements.

Arkhipova urged local residents remaining in the town to consider evacuation. She acknowledged that leaving home is a difficult decision for residents who have spent their entire lives there, but staying could expose them to escalating danger, intensifying hostilities, and lacking access to help.

Oleshky has been under Russian occupation since the early days of the full-scale invasion. Located on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River opposite Kherson, it has faced a deepening humanitarian crisis, with residents struggling to access food, medicine, electricity, and other basic necessities.

Russian troops use towns and villages on the eastern bank, including Oleshky, to launch attacks across the river, including on the liberated city of Kherson.

Amid possible Russian escalation in the area, Arkhipova highlighted the risk that residents who remain in the town could be overlooked if reports of mass evacuations make it seem as if no civilians remain behind.

"The worst thing would be if the whole world came to believe that everyone had been evacuated from Oleshky, whilst (people) were still there. And (they) would simply be forgotten."

In spring 2026, evacuation volunteers still managed to help Oleshky residents leave for other occupied settlements in Kherson Oblast or Ukraine-controlled areas in exhausting multi-day trips through Russia and Belarus. But in recent months, dangers posed by drone attacks, artillery fire, and mined roads have made evacuation by road almost impossible.

Russian forces have also prevented Ukraine and international humanitarian organizations from accessing the occupied territories to provide aid.

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, said on Sept. 16 that more than 6,000 people may remain in Oleshky and the surrounding area, including about 200 children. His office said it had previously verified 358 people who urgently need assistance to leave safely.