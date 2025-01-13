Skip to content
Vital Pokrovsk coking coal mine halts operation, Reuters reports

by Boldizsar Gyori January 13, 2025 6:37 PM 1 min read
People walk down an empty street in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 26, 2024. (Yevhenii Vasyliev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As Russian troops continue approaching the city of Pokrovsk, Ukraine halts the extraction of coking coal near the city, Reuters reported on Jan. 13, citing unnamed sources.

"They have all stopped working now," one Reuters source said. "There's no production there, they're only working on the surface," another Reuters source added.

The Pokrovsk coal mine, one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 km (6 miles) west of Pokrovsk. The mine produces coal for coke production needed in steelmaking, which is Ukraine's second-largest export after agriculture.

The coal mine, owned by steelmaker Metinvest BV, was the only one in Ukraine producing coking coal.

The eastern front near the town has been the scene of fierce fighting for several months and a focal point of Russia's offensive in Donetsk Oblast, given Pokrovsk's importance as a logistics hub for Ukrainian forces.

According to trade data, exports of steel products totaled nearly $2 billion in the first eight months of 2024.

Experts say Ukrainian steelmakers could have produced up to 7.5 million metric tons of steel by the end of 2024 and planned to increase production to more than 10 million tons in 2025.

Losing Pokrovsk, however, would set back production to 2-3 million tons a year.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
What we know about North Korean POWs captured by Ukraine

Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers as prisoners of war (POWs) in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Jan. 9. The Kyiv Independent's Anna Belokur breaks down everything we learned from the POWs' interrogation video released by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Lithuania to deliver 4,500 drones to Ukraine this week.

Sakaliene's statement came shortly after the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported that thousands of drones, which were to be delivered to Ukraine several months ago, are still in Lithuanian warehouses as their delivery is delayed by bureaucratic obstacles.
