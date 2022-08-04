Schools Gardening Projects Expert for Alinea International

Alinea International is one of Canada’s leading international development firms, providing management and technical expertise to developing and transitional country partners on projects that promote sustainable growth and meaningful opportunities for people to improve their lives. Over the past 30 years, we have implemented over 370 projects in more than 65 countries.

Alinea International has two offices in Canada and 11 offices around the world, including an office in Ukraine. Over the almost 13-year presence in Ukraine, the team of Alinea International successfully implemented five international technical assistance projects.

In October 2019, Alinea International launched a new five-year project in Ukraine: Support to Ukraine’s Reforms for Governance (SURGe). SURGe is a technical assistance project in Ukraine, funded by Global Affairs Canada and implemented by Alinea International Ltd.

To address the risks of food insecurity for Ukrainian citizens, SURGe has launched the initiative Food Security (Victory Gardens) to encourage Ukrainians to take the issue of food security into their own hands, and to produce food for themselves, their families, and their communities. The RI aims to ensure that every person in Ukraine has sufficient food during the war and afterward.

SURGe Project is looking for а Schools Gardening Projects Expert who will be responsible for school gardening implementation through the learning process in Ukrainian schools as well as in pilot schools, including the development of a pilot plan for schools, selection of pilots, development of curriculum for schools, learning activities for teachers, provision of necessary materials, collecting information regarding best practices and examples of school gardening, monitoring, and evaluation of pilots.

Location: remote job position for now, with meetings in Ukraine once the security situation allows.

Reports to: SURGe Sector Lead managing relevant initiative and Team Lead of the reform initiative.

Employment type: full-time, Monday-Friday.

Remuneration: fees are subject to negotiation and must not exceed established market rates.

The duration of the contract is six months with a possibility of extensions (subject to approval and implemented deliverables during a previous deployment).

For contracting (after the job offer is made), the selected candidate is expected to be registered as a private entrepreneur (FOP) of the 3d group (consultancy services).

Indicative duties and responsibilities (scope of work):

Learn and implement international experience of school gardening (Canadian as an example).

Develop school educational program on gardening practices for 4-5th grades.

Develop programs, guidelines, curriculum or other technical tools to strengthen schools in implementation of food security measures based on the best practices.

Develop programs for teachers that will implement the tools further.

Maintain excellent working relations with selected pilot schools.

Support pilot schools with development and implementation of their gardening projects, tools, capacity building activities according to their specific needs.

Contributes to the assessment of learning needs in gardening practices, food security measures and responsible consumption measures.

Provide recommendations for the improvements of official curriculum in the sphere of food security and gardening.

Identify and contribute to success stories and good practices in food security in educational sphere.

Adhere to the principles of RBM, GBA+ and environmental sustainability in preparation of the deliverables.

As agreed with SURGe, ensure visibility of the Government of Canada support to this initiative in conferences, meetings, seminars, working groups, interaction with public authorities, non-governmental organizations, and other international technical assistance projects.

Prepare and draft other documents as requested by SURGe and GoU stakeholders, related to Food Security initiative.

Preferred qualifications and skills:

University/Master’s degree in pedagogic science, social sciences, management, or other relevant discipline.

Deep knowledge of educational system functioning and regulations (primary and secondary education).

Proven experience in creating and implementing educational curriculum.

Experience in the advisory to schools, the national, regional or local government is an advantage.

Knowledge of agricultural process and practices, urban gardening is an advantage.

Strong analytical, capacity development and communication skills.

Fluent in Ukrainian, highly proficient in spoken and written English.

Citizen of Ukraine.

Application Instructions:

Cover letter is mandatory to be considered. Cover letters should detail how you fit the opportunity, your daily fee and current availability. Alinea International accepts electronic submissions only. Send your cover letter and CV to valeriias@alineainternational.com till Aug. 17. Please, include the following in the email subject line: Schools Gardening Projects Expert: your last name, your first name.

Please note, only short-listed candidates will be contacted for follow-up. We do not welcome unsolicited phone calls.

Applications received after the indicated deadline and/or without a letter of interest will not be reviewed and considered.

The interview process might start before the vacancy deadline.