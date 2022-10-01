Program Assistants for the Pact

Pact Overview

At the heart of Pact is the promise of a better tomorrow. Founded in 1971, Pact is an international nonprofit that works in nearly 40 countries to improve the lives of those who are challenged by poverty and marginalization. We serve these communities because we envision a world where everyone owns their future. To do this, we have built systemic solutions in partnership with local organizations, businesses, and government; they create sustainable and resilient communities where those we serve are heard, capable, and vibrant.

Pact is a recognized global leader in international development. Our employees have a range of expertise in areas like public health, capacity development, governance and civil society, natural resource management, poverty, fragile states, monitoring and evaluation, small-scale and artisanal mining, microfinance, and more. This expertise is combined with Pact’s unique integrated approach, which focuses on systemic changes needed to improve people’s lives.

Position Purpose

Pact seeks Program Assistants for the USAID/Ukraine five-year Public Health Systems Recovery and Resilience Activity.

This activity will strengthen public health capacities, standards, outreach services, and access to essential health care services during crises such as COVID-19 and other health-related challenges, as part of supporting Ukraine’s pathway to self-reliance. The Program Assistant will provide support to the technical team of the project.

Specific Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide support to Technical team with preparation and conducting program activities and events: communication with partners to invite/confirm participation in workshops and events, collecting information and data from partners, circulating information per guidance from program staff responsible for event/training.

Prepare materials for program staff to use on official trips or meetings.

Prepares informal translations for program-related correspondence and materials.

Route program correspondence to and from concerned program staff and maintain a follow-up system.

Draft correspondence on a variety of program-related matters.

Keep a list of names, addresses, and telephone numbers of project counterparts and government officials.

Be ready to be assigned additional duties and responsibilities: coordinating or assisting with special projects or events as directed.

Perform all work safely and maintain a safe working environment.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage a complex workload and deadlines.

Excellent communication, writing, and presentation skills.

Excellent written and spoken English and Ukrainian.

Highly effective administration skills, including computing, word processing, and internet use.

Pro-active, intuitive, fast-thinker, and able to work with minimal supervision.

Education and Experience Requirements:

University diploma.

A minimum of one year of clerical or administrative experience.

Must be familiar with office practices, particularly in the project management field.

Advanced level keyboard skills and computer literacy on a variety of software applications (MS Word, Excel, Access, Open-net, etc.).

Ability to organize routine data and maintain established procedures.

Readiness to be flexible, resourceful, and service-oriented when working with others.

To apply, please send a cover letter and CV to onechyporko@pactworld.org no later than Oct. 11, 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Pact is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its selection and employment practices on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, citizenship status, genetic information, matriculation, family responsibilities, personal appearance, credit information, tobacco use (except in the workplace), membership in an employee organization, or other protected classifications or non-merit factors.