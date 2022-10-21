Inclusion Advisor (Kyiv), Youth Engagement and Civic Education Officer (Kyiv), Civic Engagement Specialist (Kyiv) for DAI

Project Background

DAI Global LLC is implementing the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Governance and Local Accountability (HOVERLA) Activity, based in Kyiv with project activities across Ukraine’s regions and communities. The HOVERLA Activity will build upon accomplishments and progress made to complete the necessary legal framework for decentralization and support Ukraine’s advance to self-reliant local governance. It supports the operation of newly consolidated communities, improves services delivered to citizens, and advances citizen engagement and confidence at all levels. HOVERLA has three primary objectives:

Objective 1: Ukraine's system of local self-governance is increasingly institutionalized and effective;

Objective 2: Subnational government achieves greater self-reliance;

andObjective 3: Citizen’s participation and influence is increased in local governance processes

To support these initiatives, DAI seeks qualified Ukrainian national candidates to fulfill HOVERLA’s goals:

Inclusion Advisor (Kyiv)

Youth Engagement and Civic Education Officer (Kyiv)

Civic Engagement Specialist (Kyiv)

Interested candidates should submit their application through the following portal:

https://fs23.formsite.com/OLJTgx/oqabo3wfpu/index.html

Applications will be accepted until October 31, 2022. Due to a high volume of applications received, we are unable to contact each applicant individually regarding the status of their application. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted in response to this job advertisement.