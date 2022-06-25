Executive Assistant
The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill an executive assistant position.
Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Executive Assistant” in the title of the email.
Responsibilities:
Acting as the point of contact among the management and other external partners;
- Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company;
- Managing and preparing company invoices and other documentation;
- Make travel and accommodation arrangements;
- Managing calendars, including making appointments and prioritising the most sensitive matters;
- Communicate with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;
- Managing comprehensive and accurate meeting records;
- Leading the organization of team events;
- Support in producing reports and presentations;
- Perform such other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements:
- Strong command of English language (advanced);
- Native or fluent in Ukrainian;
- Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;
- Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
- Ability to work under pressure, multitask and prioritise effectively;
- A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;
- Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);
- Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;
- Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally;
- Previous experience of working as an executive assistance would be a competitive advantage.
We offer:
- market level compensation;
- busy, but flexible work schedule;
- a young, international and highly motivated team;
- work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.
Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Executive Assistant” in the title of the email.
The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.
Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.