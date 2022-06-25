Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Executive Assistant” in the title of the email.

The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine’s biggest English language publication, is looking to fill an executive assistant position.

Responsibilities:

Acting as the point of contact among the management and other external partners;

Managing internal documentation and data storage for the company;

Managing and preparing company invoices and other documentation;

Make travel and accommodation arrangements;

Managing calendars, including making appointments and prioritising the most sensitive matters;

Communicate with employees, solving day-to-day challenges;

Managing comprehensive and accurate meeting records;

Leading the organization of team events;

Support in producing reports and presentations;

Perform such other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements:

Strong command of English language (advanced);

Native or fluent in Ukrainian;

Ability to communicate complex ideas simply, both oral and written;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

Ability to work under pressure, multitask and prioritise effectively;

A proactive approach to problem-solving with strong decision-making skills;

Outstanding organizational and time management skills, attention to detail;

Good computer skills (Google Drive, Google Calendar, MS Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

Acceptance of the values of the Kyiv Independent;

Flexibility and eagerness to learn and grow professionally;

Previous experience of working as an executive assistance would be a competitive advantage.

We offer:

market level compensation;

busy, but flexible work schedule;

a young, international and highly motivated team;

work with foreign companies, world opinion leaders.

Please submit your CV and a motivation letter to jobs.kyivindependent@gmail.com and state the name of the vacancy “Executive Assistant” in the title of the email.

The candidates with relevant skills and experience will be invited for an interview.

Note: It’s a full-time position in Kyiv, Ukraine. Hybrid format of work is possible upon agreement but non-remote is a preferred way of work.