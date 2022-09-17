A research and advocacy officer for the International Press Institute

Eastern Europe Research and Advocacy Officer

The International Press Institute (IPI) is seeking a research and advocacy officer to help coordinate IPI’s monitoring, advocacy, and rapid response work in Eastern Europe. This position is expected to primarily focus on developments in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus. It includes management of IPI’s Ukraine War Press Freedom Tracker, which monitors attacks on the press related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including the ongoing crackdown on journalism in Russia itself.

This position will play a key role in expanding IPI’s press freedom research and advocacy in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus in light of the war and the ongoing repression of independent media in both Russia and Belarus. The research and advocacy officer will ensure that IPI closely covers press freedom-related developments in the region, while also helping to grow IPI’s network and contacts to journalists. This position is part of the IPI global network’s commitment to supporting the survival of indpendent journalism in the region and offering support to journalists who need it.

Duties and responsibilities include:

Monitoring and verifying attacks on journalists and media freedom in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus and updating IPI’s Ukraine War Press Freedom Tracker.

Producing coverage of attacks on the media through alerts, statements, analyses, and articles on IPI’s website, and communication on social media. This requires researching developments and carrying out interviews with affected journalists and other stakeholders on the ground.

Producing alerts on press freedom violations on Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus for the Media Freedom Rapid Response’s Mapping Media Freedom platform and the Council of Europe Platform for the Protection of Journalists.

Conducting research into, and producing coverage of, systematic forms of repression against the media in the region.

Monitoring developments related to disinformation and the war in Ukraine, including measures taken by states to counter war-related disinformation and the challenges these measures raise for press freedom and freedom of expression.

Working with IPI’s Europe team to carry out campaigns to raise awareness about attacks on the press and develop and implement advocacy strategies to tackle pressing violations.

Represent IPI in regional and international coalitions focused on safety and advocacy responses related to media in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus, and coordinating the involvement of other IPI staff members where relevant.

Building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus, including independent media outlets, individual journalists, journalism support organizations, and relevant civil society and human rights groups.

Working to ensure IPI’s activities related to the region and properly communicated and reach relevant stakeholders and thereby helping to grow IPI’s impact in the region.

Communicating with IPI members in the region and working with IPI’s membership team to identify possible new members.

The project officer is expected to work in close cooperation with IPI’s Europe team as well as IPI’s membership and network team.

Skills we’re looking for:

Fluency in Russian and/or Ukrainian, in addition to English, is required.

Strong writing, analytical, and communication skills (past experience in journalism/journalistic writing is preferred).

Knowledge of the challenges facing independent journalism in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus.

Strong familiarity with the media landscape in the region.

High comfort level working with data sets and drawing key conclusions.

Experience in human rights campaigns and advocacy is useful.

Demonstrated knowledge of international press freedom standards.

Strong interpersonal skills and high comfort level in conducting outreach and building relationships with relevant partners, including media and civil society organizations operating in Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus, and in exile.

Familiar with social media platforms and has experience using online channels to develop effective advocacy campaigns.

Strong work ethic, able to generate ideas independently and proactively pursues goals.

Comfortable with basic project management, including managing budgets.

Willingness to carry out a range of tasks, including a combination of lower- and higher-level tasks.

Location and term

This position may be based remotely or in Vienna, Austria, at IPI’s headquarters.

For a position based in Vienna, all nationalities are eligible to apply. A successful candidate who is not a citizen of the European Union/European Economic Area will be eligible for a work permit in Austria.

We are looking for someone to begin work as soon as possible.

Application procedure

If you meet the qualifications above, and wish to join IPI’s passionate team, please send a cover letter and CV to the email address info@ipi.media with the subject line “Eastern Europe Research and Advocacy Officer”. Please include the names and contact information of at least two references. Applications must be received by no later than 26 September 2022, 23:59 (Central European Time)

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for an interview.

About IPI

The International Press Institute (IPI) is a global non-governmental organization dedicated to defending press freedom and independent journalism. Founded in 1950, IPI is a global network of editors, journalists and media executives who share a common dedication to the free flow of news and information.