News Feed, Russia, Russia's attacks on energy, Energy infrastructure, US aid, Ukraine
USAID provides emergency equipment, over 100 generators to Ukraine

by Sonya Bandouil and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 2, 2024 2:43 AM 1 min read
The generator behind the Avtostantsiya pizzeria in Kyiv's Podil neighborhood on Nov. 2, 2023. (Dominic Culverwell/ The Kyiv Independent)
The U.S. has donated emergency equipment, vehicles, and over 100 generators to multiple regions of Ukraine, through USAID.

"As Russia continues its brutal attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, USAID is providing 109 generators, 19 heat and power cogeneration units, and 13 emergency vehicles to keep services online,” said U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

The cities receiving this aid include Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy, and Chernivtsi.

In February, USAID expressed concern about potential disruptions to its activities in Ukraine due to ongoing delays by U.S. Congress in passing a foreign aid bill. U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed due to border security disagreements.

The USAID assistance comes at a critical time, as Ukraine’s power grid has continuously come under attack in recent weeks due to Russian strikes.

"Due to shelling, DTEK (Ukraine's largest private energy company) lost half of its generating capacity on Friday (March 22), which, unfortunately, cannot be quickly restored," DTEK's spokesperson Pavlo Bilodid told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric station, Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, was hit as well. Millions of citizens have experienced power outages as a result of these attacks.

Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant hit amid Russian attack on energy infrastructure
Zaporizhzhia’s Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric power plant, was hit during a Russian missile attack against Ukrainian energy infrastructure, Ukrhydroenergo announced on March 22.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Authors: Sonya Bandouil, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:04 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on April 1, firing 22 times and causing at least 113 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
6:05 PM

Poll: Most Ukrainians say they understand motivation of draft evaders.

Most Ukrainians say they understand the motivation of those who try to avoid mobilization, according to a poll by Ukraine's Institute of Social and Political Psychology published on April 1. At the same time, almost 43% of respondents said they were ashamed of men who evade mobilization.
