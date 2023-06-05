US to provide Ukraine with $37 million in cybersecurity assistance

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government is working with Congress to deliver $37 million in cybersecurity assistance to Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announced on June 5.

The pledge came after the U.S. and Ukrainian officials met in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 1 at the annual Ukraine-U.S. Cyber Dialogue.

Together with the latest package, Washington has already provided Kyiv with $82 million in cybersecurity since February 2022, and over $120 million since 2016.

"This support has helped to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to detect, deter, and respond to cyber incidents and threats, and has provided support to protect critical networks and digital infrastructure," the ministry's statement said.

The Ukraine-U.S. Cyber Dialogue has been taking place since 2017 with an aim to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation and resistance against cyber threats.

Russia has widely used cyberattacks as part of its war against Ukraine, targeting logistics, military facilities, government databases, and information resources.

National Security and Defense Council reported in February 2023 that the number of Russian cyberattacks on Ukraine has almost tripled since 2021.