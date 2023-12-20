Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

US announces new sanctions to tighten Russian oil price cap

by Martin Fornusek December 21, 2023 12:01 AM 2 min read
Oil storage tanks stand at the RN-Tuapsinsky refinery, operated by Rosneft Oil Co., as a tanker sails beyond in Tuapse, Russia, on March 23, 2020. (Illustrative purposes only) (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Dec. 20 new sanctions targeting companies shipping Russian oil, building upon earlier measures to tighten the $60-per-barrel price cap.

Russia has largely managed to avoid the cap instituted by the Group of Seven (G7) last year, utilizing a "ghost fleet" of tankers often sailing without Western insurance and other services.

The OFAC extended sanctions against SUN Ship Management D Ltd, a company owned by Russian shipping firm Sovcomflot.

SUN Ship manages some of Sovcomflot's ships, including SCF Primorye, a vessel that was previously identified as transporting Russian oil above the price cap.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

"Today's designations demonstrate our commitment to upholding the principles of the price cap policy, which advance the goals of supporting stable energy markets while reducing Russian revenues to fund its war against Ukraine," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

The new sanctions also targeted obscure oil traders with opaque ownership that play a major role in transporting Russian crude, such as the Hong Kong-based Bellatrix Energy Limited and Covart Energy Limited or the United Arab Emirates-based Voliton DMCC.

"Since the imposition of the price cap, little-known oil traders with opaque ownership structures have emerged as frequent participants in the seaborne transport of oil produced by major Russian oil companies, shipping up to half of Russia's oil exports," the OFAC's statement read.

In coordination with the other countries of the Price Cap Coalition, the U.S. has also updated the rules on trading crude oil and petroleum products of Russian origin.

Both the U.S. and the EU began ramping up sanctions to enforce the price cap on Russian seaborne crude. The measure was imposed last December to limit Moscow's oil revenue without destabilizing global markets.

Although Russia managed to largely avoid the cap in recent months, Russian oil and gas profits dropped by 41% in the first nine months of 2023 amid tightening sanctions.

Washington first sanctioned the violators of the price cap in October, targeting two companies and two of their tankers.

More recently, in December, the U.S. imposed restrictions on three more shipping companies for breaching the $60-per-barrel limit.

Food, booze, and the army: What Ukrainians will spend their money on this holiday
The festive season is in full swing for Ukrainians, and this year, they’re planning on spending their money, without forgetting about donating to a war effort that’s far from over. A survey by Deloitte published on Dec. 7 analyzed what over 1,000 Ukrainians, both abroad and in
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:52 AM

Batumi shopping centers evacuated amid bomb threats.

Authorities evacuated shoppers at Batumi's Grand Mall, Metro City, Batumi Mall, and Plaza. The official reason for the evacuation was not disclosed, but an employee of Grand Mall said there were rumors of mines planted in the building.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.