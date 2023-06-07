Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US State Department: 20,000 people must be resettled due to destruction of Kakhovka dam

by Martin Fornusek June 8, 2023 12:05 AM 1 min read
State Emergency Service workers evacuate Kherson Oblast civilians by train after the Kakhovka dam was blown up by Russians on June 6, 2023. (Photo: State Emergency Service / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 20,000 people will have to be resettled because of the floods caused by the Kakhovka dam destruction, US State Department official Vedant Patel said at a June 7 press briefing.

"16,000 residents face immediate flood risks… with an estimated 20,000 people needing to relocate," he commented.

Apart from a direct danger to civilian life and property, the disaster threatens the security at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the water supply in southern Ukraine.

It can also impact the stability of the national power supply and food security, Patel added.

The official said that at the moment, the State Department cannot say conclusively who was behind the explosion, reiterating the statement by the National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby from June 6.

White House: 'We cannot say conclusively who is responsible for Kakhovka dam breach'
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration “cannot say conclusively” who was responsible for the breach of the Kakhovka dam, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told the media on June 6.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Ukraine's Southern Operational Command reported that on June 6, Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov identified Russia's 205th Motorized Rifle Brigade as the unit that carried out the detonation.

According to the latest information by 23:20 p.m. Kyiv time, more than 1,900 residents have been evacuated from the affected areas and three people in the Russian-occupied areas lost their lives in the floods.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.